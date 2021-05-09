Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90.

On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45.

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05.

TriNet Group stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

