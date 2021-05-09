Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Buys $21,205.50 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $21,205.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaia alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26.88.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.