Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Buys $21,205.50 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $21,205.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 19th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26.88.
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
