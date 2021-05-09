Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

VMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $9.57 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

