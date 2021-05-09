Cathy Dodd Sells 254 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Cathy Dodd sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $13,495.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AVNT stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
