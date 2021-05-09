Cathy Dodd Sells 254 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Cathy Dodd sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $13,495.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

