Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Raised to $65.00 at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. Vericel has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,265,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

