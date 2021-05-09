Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $27,104.85 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $27,104.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,450,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,395,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMST opened at $2.70 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

