Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $27,104.85 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $27,104.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,450,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,395,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMST opened at $2.70 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

