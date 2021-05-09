vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of VTVT opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

