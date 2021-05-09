We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000.

FIXD opened at $53.37 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

