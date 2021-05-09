TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Square by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Square by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square stock opened at $233.35 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.02.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

