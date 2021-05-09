J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $110.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

