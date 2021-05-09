Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $317.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

