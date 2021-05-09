Needham & Company LLC Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.07% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,432,565 shares of company stock valued at $125,328,415 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Datadog by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

