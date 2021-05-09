NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.50 on Friday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 1,689,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NantHealth by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NantHealth by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NantHealth by 726.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

