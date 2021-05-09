US Bancorp DE Has $6.20 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $444.01 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $212.63 and a 1 year high of $445.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.90 and a 200-day moving average of $357.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $16,841,614. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

