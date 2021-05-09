Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.