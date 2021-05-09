Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

