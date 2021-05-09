Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 796.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Barclays upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.85.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

