Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

Shares of A opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.