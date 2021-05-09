Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,580,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $237.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.65 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

