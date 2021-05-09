Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 420 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $315.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,428,517. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

