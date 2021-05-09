Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $322.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.