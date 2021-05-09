Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. Equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

