Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $500,990.35 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $184.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day moving average is $183.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

