CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target Cut to $169.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

