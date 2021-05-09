Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $410.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

NASDAQ COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 25,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 113.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.1% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

