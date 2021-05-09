Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on BCKIF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Panmure Gordon raised Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

