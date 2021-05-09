Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.50 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

