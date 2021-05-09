Allworth Financial LP Purchases 645 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12,900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.65 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

