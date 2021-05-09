Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

