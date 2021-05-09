Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 193 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

