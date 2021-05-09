Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

