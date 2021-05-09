Financial Counselors Inc. Has $896,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after acquiring an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dover by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $153.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

