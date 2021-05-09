Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 521 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

