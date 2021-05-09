Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

