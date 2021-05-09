Charles E. Adair Purchases 5,000 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 35.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

