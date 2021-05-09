Gmt Capital Corp Sells 58,200 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $41,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,879,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $164,220.00.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTE has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

