Insider Selling: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) CAO Sells $58,736.00 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMA opened at $78.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

