Brian Robie Hedges Sells 2,100 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at C$4,873,621.34.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.69. Russel Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$32.70.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.74%.

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

