MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in MetLife by 3.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 434.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $67.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

