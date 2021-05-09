Canaccord Genuity Increases AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $24.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

AXGN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $958.14 million, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AxoGen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 151,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

