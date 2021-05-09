Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASYS. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

