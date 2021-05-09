FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $337.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.10 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

