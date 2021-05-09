State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in WEX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $5,088,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEX opened at $196.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.47. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

