Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $260.13 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.38.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

