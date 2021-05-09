CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CommScope by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,398,000 after purchasing an additional 435,786 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in CommScope by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 379,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $29,365,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.