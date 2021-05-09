Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $64.20 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,411,014. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,340 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

