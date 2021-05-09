Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,397 shares of company stock worth $4,379,742. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

