Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $170.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35. Primerica has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

