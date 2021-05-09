Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $170.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.
Shares of PRI stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35. Primerica has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44.
In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
