Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 321 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,589,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXPI opened at $197.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -373.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

