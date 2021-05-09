Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7932 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.